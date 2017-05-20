New French defense minister vows to push EU cooperation

France's new Armed Forces Minister Sylvie Goulard has vowed to press ahead with European defense projects and work more closely with Germany, a move she said was vital to deter countries tempted to look inwards.



Goulard, a European expert, took the control of the renamed defense ministry last week, a surprise decision by President Emmanuel Macron that further emphasized his European push and desire to work towards greater defense integration.



Goulard also said she wanted to ensure that Franco-British security and defense cooperation did not suffer from London's decision to leave the European Union.

...