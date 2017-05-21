Swiss to vote on gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover

The Swiss will vote in a referendum Sunday on a planned overhaul of the country's energy system by gradually replacing the power from its ageing nuclear reactors with renewable sources.



The new energy strategy has been in the making since shortly after Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant was destroyed in the March 2011 tsunami disaster, when the Swiss government decided to gradually close its nuclear plants.



Compared to levels seen in 2000, it aims to cut the average energy consumption per person per year by 16 percent by 2020 and by 43 percent by 2035 .



The Swiss parliament supports the new law, with the exception of the country's largest political party, the populist Swiss People's Party (SVP), which requested Sunday's referendum.

