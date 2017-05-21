Australia declares game-up for 'fake refugees'

Australia Sunday gave 7,500 boatpeople until October to prove they are genuine refugees or be kicked out, declaring the "game is up" for illegal arrivals ripping off taxpayers.



Before the conservatives took power and adopted a tough line on the issue in 2013, an estimated 50,000 asylum-seekers flooded into Australia on more than 800 boats over the previous five years.



Under its current Operation Sovereign Borders, which has managed to halt the flood of boat arrivals, Canberra sends asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia to remote camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.



They are blocked from resettling in Australia even if found to be refugees.

...