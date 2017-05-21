S.Korea's Moon names top ministers and security adviser

South Korea President Moon Jae-in named the finance minister, foreign minister, and top security adviser for his new government on Sunday, as it faces challenges nurturing economic recovery, soothing ties with China and dealing with North Korea.



Moon told a media briefing that he had nominated former vice finance minister Kim Dong-yeon as deputy prime minister and finance minister, while a United Nations senior adviser on policy Kang Kyung-wha was tapped as the next foreign minister.



Elected earlier this month after a graft scandal brought down his predecessor, Moon stressed the need to improve conditions for ordinary people, with his government needing to put more life into a sluggish economic recovery.

...