Up to 200,000 protesters march against Venezuela's Maduro

More than 200,000 protesters took to the streets of Venezuela on Saturday, day 50 of an angry and sometimes deadly showdown with the unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.



The opposition blames Maduro for the economic mess in oil-rich Venezuela, demanding early elections to replace the socialist who took over from the late Hugo Chavez.



Maduro ordered 2,600 soldiers to Tachira this week to quell street violence and looting.



The turnout for Saturday's demonstrations came close to the biggest rally during seven weeks of protests, when several hundred thousand people came out on April 19 .



Protests have swelled since Maduro called for convening a "popular" assembly to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution, with half its members coming from sectors loyal to him.



The opposition says the assembly would allow Maduro to avoid elections.



That has left Maduro heavily dependent on military support.



Opposition protests grew after the country's Supreme Court on March 30 assumed some of the functions of the National Assembly.

