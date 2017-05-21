Leftists protest, key Temer ally meets in Brazil crisis

Leftist groups plan protests across Brazil on Sunday to demand the resignation of President Michel Temer and the holding of new elections in the wake of an explosive corruption scandal.



Temer is fighting for his political life after the release on Wednesday of a secret recording in which he appears to be heard giving the green light to paying hush money to a jailed politician.



Temer says he never paid hush money and says his conversation with the executive was misinterpreted, and that the recording itself has been distorted.



Temer's crisis comes barely a year after he took over in controversial circumstances after the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff for illegally manipulating the government's accounts.



If Temer were to step down, Congress would pick a replacement to rule until after the 2018 election.

...