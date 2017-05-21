Cuba dismisses Trump criticism as 'ridiculous'

Cuban state television responded to a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday -- railing against "cruel despotism" in the Caribbean country and advocating democracy -- by calling it "ridiculous".



Cuban television broadcast its response late in the evening, describing Trump as "the ill-advised U.S. president" and his statement as "controversial and ridiculous".



The broadcast did not say whether the Cuban statement constituted an official response, nor did it directly address Trump's criticisms.

