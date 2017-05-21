Thousands in Madrid back no-confidence vote against PM Rajoy

Thousands of Spaniards have rallied in Madrid to support a no-confidence vote against conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy brought by the far-left Podemos party.



Podemos organized the gathering Saturday to bolster its no-confidence vote against Rajoy's ruling Popular Party, which has been hit by a series of corruption scandals.



It is presenting the party's ponytailed leader, Pablo Iglesias, as an alternative candidate to replace Rajoy.



No other major party says it will back the move to topple Rajoy.



Rajoy has been dragged into the most damaging of the corruption cases involving the Popular Party, an alleged kickbacks-for-contracts scheme to finance party activities.

...