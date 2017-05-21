German and Afghan guard killed in Kabul guest house attack

A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed as gunmen stormed an international guest house in central Kabul, officials said Sunday, as insecurity rises in the war-torn country.



A Finnish woman is missing and presumed to be kidnapped in the attack late Saturday on the guest house run by a Swedish charity called Operation Mercy.



A Finnish foreign ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that a Finnish citizen has been kidnapped in Kabul.



In August last year gunmen wearing military uniforms kidnapped two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in the heart of Kabul.



Judith D'Souza, a 40-year-old Indian employee of the Aga Khan Foundation, a prominent NGO that has long worked in Afghanistan, was rescued last July nearly a month after she was abducted near her residence in central Kabul.

