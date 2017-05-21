Poll lead falls, but British PM May to stick with elderly-care cuts

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party said on Sunday it would not ditch proposals to reduce support for elderly voters, as opinion polls showing their lead ahead of the June 8 national election falling.



Polls published late on Saturday showed the Conservative lead over the center-left Labour Party has narrowed after both parties set out their policy offerings last week -- the first real sign that an expected victory for May could be less emphatic than many had predicted.



One poll showed Labour had halved the Conservatives' lead to 9 percentage points; the first single-figure gap since May called the snap election hoping for a resounding victory that would strengthen her mandate to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union.

...