Bangladesh 'militants' surrender after Facebook plea

Five young Bangladeshis accused of being Islamist militants surrendered to authorities Sunday, an official said, after a lengthy siege that prompted questions about heavy-handed police tactics.



The information came from militants arrested in April after a raid on an extremist hideout that left 10 people including a senior police officer dead, said Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan.



Suspected militants in Bangladesh -- and sometimes their families -- are often killed during police raids on so-called hideouts.



An estimated 70 extremists have been killed by police since July when authorities launched a crackdown in the wake of a cafe attack that left 22 dead.

