Trump's FBI comments to Russians were aimed at cooperation: McMaster

U.S. President Donald Trump raised the firing of his FBI director in a meeting with Russia's foreign minister to explain why he had been unable to find areas of cooperation with Moscow, the White House national security adviser said on Sunday.



Reports that Trump boasted to Russian officials of firing former FBI director James Comey to relieve "great pressure" from a law-enforcement probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election engulfed his administration in turmoil just as Trump left for his first foreign trip as president on Friday.



McMaster criticized sources who told reporters that Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russian officials in the meeting about a planned ISIS operation.

