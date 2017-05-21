'Stone Age' Trump going back to horse and cart says Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger laid into US President Donald Trump Sunday, saying his plans to revive coal would bring the world back to the horse and cart.



One man" cannot destroy the Earth, he argued, particularly a leader as ineffective as the billionaire businessman.



Even though both Trump and Schwarzenegger are Republicans, the star has had prickly relations both politically and personally with the president.



In January, Trump blamed the low ratings of "The Apprentice" television show on Schwarzenegger, who took over from Trump as presenter.



Schwarzenegger said in March that he was quitting the show because it had too much "baggage".



Trump had praised his opponent, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

