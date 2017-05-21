Brazil's Temer wins a breather in corruption crisis

Brazil's President Michel Temer appeared to win a reprieve Sunday when a key coalition partner cancelled a meeting on whether to withdraw support for him over an explosive corruption scandal.



Temer has been fighting for his political life since being placed under investigation for allegedly obstructing a corruption probe by paying hush money to jailed former speaker of the house Eduardo Cunha.



Temer is fighting back, saying that a secret audio recording incriminating him had been tampered with.



Temer -- who took over only a year ago after the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff -- is subject to mounting pressure.



If Temer were impeached or decided to step down, Congress would pick a replacement to rule until after scheduled 2018 elections.



Temer's crisis is connected to the gigantic corruption investigation know as "Car Wash" that has upended Brazilian politics.

