BEIRUT

World

Brazil's Temer wins a breather in corruption crisis

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a national address from the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Temer is suggesting that an audio that purportedly recorded him supporting hush money for an ex-lawmaker has been doctored. Temer says his administration will petition the Supreme Federal Tribunal to suspend the investigation against him until the audio is verified. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here