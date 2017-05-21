Hungarians protest again over clampdown on university, NGOs

Thousands of protesters marched to Hungary's parliament on Sunday in the latest mass rally against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's clampdown on a top foreign university and non-government organisations ahead of a parliamentary election due next year.



Less than a year before a parliamentary election in April, 53-year-old Orban has launched a crusade against Hungarian-born Soros, whose liberal and internationalist world view is at odds with that of the nationalist-minded Hungarian leader.



Orban has rejected accusations Budapest was threatening the Central European University (CEU) and dismissed Soros, whose Open Society Foundations has been active in Hungary for three decades, as a "financial speculator".



Under another bill, non-governmental organisations with foreign donations of at least 7.2 million forints ($26,172) will be required to register with authorities and declare themselves as foreign-funded.

