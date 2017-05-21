Venezuela toll rises to 48 dead after protester is killed

A young demonstrator has died from a gunshot wound to the chest, raising to 48 the number of people killed in seven weeks of protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, officials said Sunday.



Venezuelan Information Minister Ernesto Villegas charged that opposition protesters in Caracas set fire to a 21-year-old man identified as Orlando Figuera, who he said was being treated at a local hospital for first- and second-degree burns and knife wounds.



The mayor of a municipality in the eastern part of Caracas said 46 people were injured in Saturday's protests, while in the Caracas suburb of San Antonio Los Altos a youth was wounded by gunfire, the opposition governor of the state of Miranda said.

...