Last rebels leave Homs, regime in full control

Syria's government announced Sunday the country's third-largest city Homs – once named the capital of the revolt against President Bashar Assad – had been cleared of armed opposition for the first time in more than five years.



Besieged for four years, Waer was the last opposition-controlled district in Homs.



Under the deal, opposition fighters are granted safe passage by the government out of Homs to rebel-held areas elsewhere in Syria, including the northwestern Idlib province.



Government forces recaptured one Homs neighborhood after the other, finally isolating the rebels in Waer.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said over 20,000 people were evacuated from Waer to the rebel-held areas in the country's north over the past several weeks.



A twin explosion Sunday in Idlib province, believed to be caused by a suicide attack, killed at least 14 members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group, Syria opposition activists said.

...