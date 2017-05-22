One person every second displaced by conflict, disaster in 2016: report

Nearly 7 million people, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, were displaced because of conflicts, according to data by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC), which is part of aid agency Norwegian Refugee Council.



Natural disasters displaced three times as many people as conflicts, with more than 7 million people in China forced to leave their homes, followed by the Philippines at nearly 6 million and India at nearly two-and-a-half million.



Millions of Syrians were displaced during the first years of the war, Bilak said, and it wasn't until 2014 and 2015 when they started to flee the country in huge numbers, triggering the biggest migration crisis since World World Two.

...