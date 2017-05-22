Greece demands debt relief from wary eurozone

Under pressure from the IMF, eurozone finance ministers will consider major debt relief and fresh aid for Greece Monday despite the deep reservations of bailout-weary Germany.



The vote in parliament, which was met by angry protests, satisfied the conditions of Greece's bailout and opened the way for debt relief as well as fresh loans so that Athens can repay a debt of 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in July.



The issue is particularly sensitive in Germany, where more debt relief for Greece is seen as a vote loser in the run-up to general elections in September.



Opposing Berlin is the International Monetary Fund, which has made more debt relief a condition of taking part in Greece's latest 86-billion-euro ($94-billion) bailout, its third since 2010 .

