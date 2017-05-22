EU to give Barnier Brexit negotiating mandate

EU ministers are set Monday to give Frenchman Michel Barnier the European mandate to negotiate Britain's exit from the bloc, which he expects to start in earnest in mid-June following British elections.



Ministers from the remaining 27 EU member states are set to meet in Brussels at 0900 GMT to give Barnier, a former European commissioner and French minister, his negotiating directives.



The directives aim to shape the first phase of negotiations that are set to last two years, even if some EU officials suspect the timeline is too ambitious.



Barnier told EU colleagues on May 3 he does not expect negotiations to begin until mid-June when he hopes Britain's post-election political climate will be more favorable to reaching an agreement.



Barnier conceded that settling Britain's outstanding financial commitments to the EU would be "one of the most difficult" aspects of the negotiations.

...