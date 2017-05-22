Trump to propose slashing Medicaid

President Donald Trump is expected to propose cutting $800 billion from Medicaid over 10 years in a budget plan to be released Tuesday that would slash spending on anti-poverty and other programs, U.S. media reported.



The $800 billion cut to Medicaid is contingent on a health care bill passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month becoming law, The Washington Post Sunday quoted people familiar with the plan as saying.



That bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act -- as former president Barack Obama's signature health care law is called -- would cut federal support for Medicaid by more than $800 billion over a decade.



Trump promised not to cut Medicaid during his campaign last year.

...