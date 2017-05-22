Three climbers die on Everest, one missing

Three climbers died on Everest over the weekend and another is missing, officials confirmed Monday, in one of the deadliest episodes on the peak since an avalanche swept through base camp and killed 18 two years ago.



In 2012, 255 climbers summited from both sides of the mountain in a single day, Sherpa said.



Slovak climber Vladimir Strba was found dead on Everest on Sunday, a few hundred meters from the summit, Kamal Parajuli of Nepal's Tourism Department confirmed.



More than 120 climbers have successfully summited Everest from the south side so far this season, with another 80 reaching the peak from the Tibet side.



Last year Everest claimed the lives of five climbers, while a total of 640 people summited from both sides of the mountain.

...