Jakarta's Christian governor appeals blasphemy conviction

Jakarta's jailed Christian governor Monday appealed his conviction for blaspheming Islam, his legal team said, as the United Nations stepped up pressure on Indonesia to overturn the controversial sentence.



The lawyers also urged the court to release Purnama, Jakarta's first non-Muslim governor for half a century and its first ethnic Chinese leader, on bail while his appeal is ongoing.



The sentence was widely criticized as too harsh after prosecutors had demanded that he be given just two years' probation.



Prosecutors in the case have already filed an appeal against the decision to jail Purnama.

