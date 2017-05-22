France's Le Pen abandons 'Frexit' and franc pitch, Telegraph newspaper says

France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen will abandon her pitch to leave the European Union and restore the French franc, the party's chief economic strategist was quoted as saying by Britain's Telegraph newspaper.



Leaving the euro and the European Union were key pledges of Le Pen's failed presidential bids this year and in 2012 .



Macron beat Le Pen in a May 7 run-off vote but the long campaign exposed deep divisions over France's role in Europe, immigration, and policies to revive a sluggish economy bedevilled by high unemployment.

...