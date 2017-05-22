Philippines' Duterte heads to Russia in blow to US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Russia Monday to meet his hero, seek arms and steer his nation's foreign policy further away from longtime ally the United States.



Since assuming the presidency Duterte has sought to build strong alliances with China and Russia while moving away from the United States, the Philippines' former colonial ruler and most important military ally.



Duterte said last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping had threatened to go to war with the Philippines over the territorial row.



But Duterte, a self-described socialist, has been determined to reduce the Philippines' reliance on the United States and build much closer ties with China and Russia.



Duterte has railed against the United States, particularly when Barack Obama was president, for criticizing the drug war.



The Philippines and Russia established diplomatic ties 41 years ago but until Duterte took office relations remained relatively low-key.

...