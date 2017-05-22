China, Russia launch long-haul challenge to Boeing, Airbus

China and Russia Monday launched an ambitious project to jointly develop a long-haul jet to challenge Boeing and Airbus, just two weeks after the successful test flight of the first made-in-China large passenger plane.



Airbus and Boeing dominate China's market for passenger jets, which is growing in leaps and bounds as travel demand by Chinese consumers skyrockets.



China is expected to become the world's largest aviation market within several years, and President Xi has stressed the importance of Chinese-made jets handling much of that growing traffic.



Airbus has estimated China will need nearly 6,000 new planes worth $945 billion in the next two decades, with Boeing's forecast even more optimistic at more than $1 trillion.

...