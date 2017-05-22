Merkel says euro is "too weak" due to ECB policy

The euro is "too weak" due to the European Central Bank's monetary policy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, pointing out that this helped explain Germany's relatively high trade surplus.



Speaking to students at a secondary school in Berlin, Merkel said that the German trade surplus was propelled by two factors over which the government had no influence, namely the euro's exchange rate and the oil price.



Merkel told the students that another factor behind the German trade surplus was the relatively low oil price.

