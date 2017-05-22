UK PM May climbs down on 'dementia tax' plans after poll lead halves

When May called a snap election for June 8, surveys indicated she would win a landslide comparable with Margaret Thatcher's 1983 majority of 144 seats in the 650-seat parliament.



A YouGov poll Saturday found 40 percent of the public were opposed to the change to elderly care provision while 35 percent were supportive. It also showed 49 percent opposed May's plan to tighten the criteria for raising the state pension each year, compared to 30 percent who supported it.



With polls showing the Conservatives' lead over Labour down from 20 points or more earlier in the campaign, May is projected to win a smaller majority of around 40 seats.



Britain's pound edged lower after the polls showed May's lead had fallen, trading down 0.2 percent against the dollar and flirting with a fall back below $1.30 .

