Macron to host Putin at Versailles palace on May 29

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to welcome Italian Prime Minister (unseen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 21, 2017. AFP / Thomas Samson
France says not planning to reopen embassy in Syria
Macron talks to Putin, faces media troubles
French labor reform to be launched "very quickly", Macron told cabinet
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
France says not planning to reopen embassy in Syria
Macron talks to Putin, faces media troubles
French labor reform to be launched "very quickly", Macron told cabinet
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE