Brazil's Temer says 'naive' but not guilty

Brazilian President Michel Temer said Monday that he'd been "naive" to hold the late-night meeting which sparked an explosive corruption scandal, but insisted he'd done nothing wrong and wouldn't resign.



Temer sought to minimize the role of a close former aide and congressman, Rodrigo Rocha Loures, who is accused of handling bribe deliveries for JBS.



Throughout the two-page spread interview with Folha, Temer struck a confident, defiant note.



Temer's ruling coalition is already bleeding support, with the most important partners to his center-right PMDB still sitting on the fence.



On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will rule on whether to suspend the investigation into Temer, following his claim that the audio recording had been doctored.

...