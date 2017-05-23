Clashes in Deraa despite being ‘safe zone’

Intense clashes broke out in Deraa Monday between government forces and insurgents, with both sides shelling parts of the southern city that has been declared a safe zone under a recent Russia-sponsored deal, opposition activists and state media said.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces fired 11 missiles on rebel-held parts of Deraa as insurgents, including members of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham shelled government-held parts of the city.



Deraa-based opposition activist Ahmad al-Masalmeh said insurgents repelled a government attack on the city's Manshiyeh neighborhood, adding that troops fired as many as 20 missiles on the city.



State news agency SANA said the shelling of government-held parts of the city wounded two women and a child, adding that the Syrian government respects the Astana deal but has vowed to retaliate to any violation.

