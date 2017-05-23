Ousted South Korean leader Park goes on trial

South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye, grim-faced and brought to court in handcuffs, went on trial Tuesday over a sprawling corruption scandal that saw millions take to the streets and led to her downfall.



Only two months after leaving the presidential palace in disgrace, Park appeared at the Seoul Central District Court with a badge bearing her prisoner number pinned to her blue trouser suit, and no make-up.



The trial, expected to last for months, is the final act in the drama that engulfed Park, the daughter of a dictator who went on to be elected president herself before she was sacked by the country's top court.



Park, 65, is the third former South Korean leader to stand trial for corruption.



Prosecutors told the court that Park and Choi colluded in receiving seven billion won ($6 million) from Shin last year.



The hearing comes only two weeks after the country elected left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon -- who lost the 2012 poll to Park -- as her successor.

...