Fresh Venezuela clashes after man set alight

Doctors rallied in Venezuela Monday in the latest street protests against President Nicolas Maduro, as a young man lay in hospital after being set on fire by an angry crowd.



Three people were killed, all of them by gunshot wounds, in violent riots in late president Hugo Chavez's home state of Barinas -- bringing the death toll to 51 as the unrest entered its eighth week, the public prosecution service said.



The opposition is demanding elections to remove Maduro from power.



Maduro's government repeated its claim that it was targeted by an international conspiracy.



Maduro accuses the opposition of plotting a coup against him with U.S. backing.



On Sunday, a man was beaten, doused in petrol and set alight during a protest in the capital Caracas.



The government alleged he was attacked for being a Maduro supporter.



Elected in 2013, Maduro has resisted opposition efforts to remove him since January 2016 .

