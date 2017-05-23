Trump sees to slash government spending in budget plan

The White House Tuesday will ask Republicans who control the U.S. Congress -- and federal purse strings -- to slash spending on healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor as they push ahead on plans to cut taxes and trim the deficit.



Trump, who is traveling overseas and will miss the unveiling of his plan, wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over 10 years, balancing the budget by the end of the decade, according to a preview given to reporters Monday.



Trump's biggest savings would come from cuts to the Medicaid program made as part of a Republican healthcare bill passed by the House of Representatives.



Trump's plan relies on forecasts for economic growth of 3 percent a year by the end of his first term -- well beyond Congressional Budget Office assumptions of 1.9 percent growth.

...