Indian army commends Kashmir 'human shield' officer

India's army said Tuesday it has commended an officer accused of tying a Kashmiri man to a jeep and using him as a human shield, sparking outrage from rights activists.



Video footage showing Farooq Ahmad Dar bound to the front of an army jeep as it led a convoy in Indian-administered Kashmir caused a public outcry in the restive Himalayan region when it went viral last month.



The army said Leetul Gogoi, who is still under investigation for the jeep incident, had been given the award last week for his efforts in counter-insurgency.



Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Khurram Parvez said the award showed India could behave with "absolute impunity" in the region, where stone-throwing protesters regularly clash with troops and police.

