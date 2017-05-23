Europeans offer support, sympathy for Manchester attack

The leaders of Europe sent Britain offers of support and sympathy following the suicide bombing of a pop concert in Manchester overnight that killed 22 people, including children.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, chief executive of the European Union, said: "It breaks my heart to think that, once again, terrorism has sought to instill fear where there should be joy, to sow division where young people and families should be coming together in celebration.



EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who will launch talks with May's government next month, after Britain's June 8 election, to leave the EU, said there would be "support to the U.K. government in (the) fight against terrorism".

...