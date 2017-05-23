N.Korea 'flatly rejects' UN vow to tighten sanctions

North Korea Tuesday "flatly rejected" a United Nations statement vowing to punish its latest banned missile test with tighter sanctions.



In a unanimous statement backed by Pyongyang's ally China, the U.N. Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Sunday's test-firing of the medium-range Pukguksong-2, instructing the U.N. sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a series of tough measures adopted last year.



More recently the United States has said it is willing to enter into talks with North Korea if it halts its nuclear and missile tests.

