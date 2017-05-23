S.Korea fires at suspected drone at border with North amid missile crisis

South Korea's military fired warning shots at a suspected drone from North Korea Tuesday amid tension over Pyongyang's latest missile test which drew international condemnation and a warning from China.



The United States has been trying to persuade China, North Korea's lone major ally, to do more to rein in North Korea, which has conducted dozens of missile launches and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of last year, in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and resolutions.



U.S. and South Korean officials and experts believe the North is several years away from having such a capability.



DPRK are the initials for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



North Korea has previously sent drones into South Korean airspace, with some crashing.

...