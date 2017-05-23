Thailand reassures foreigners following Bangkok hospital attack

Thailand reassured the international community Tuesday that it would increase security at sensitive locations a day after a bomb exploded at a hospital in the capital, Bangkok, wounding 24 people.



The shrine blast killed 20 people, 14 of them foreigners, while the attacks on the beach towns killed four Thais and wounded dozens, including foreigners.



On May 15, a small bomb went off near Bangkok's National Theatre, wounding two people.



Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisat said on Monday he believed the two earlier blasts were linked to the hospital attack, adding that the material used to make the bombs was the same.

...