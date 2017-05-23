Manchester concert suicide attack prompts security rethinks worldwide

Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theater and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.



Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency meeting with intelligence chiefs on the deadliest militant assault in the country since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005 .



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was closely monitoring Monday's attack, at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, and that the U.S. public may experience increased security at public events.



Hong Kong's AsiaWorld Expo, where Ariana Grande is due to hold a concert in September, said it would improve security at all concerts and events.

