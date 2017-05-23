Merkel vows to convince climate change 'doubters'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Tuesday to work to convince climate change "doubters" as the world waits to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump will endorse the Paris agreement.



Worldwide, Merkel said, China was now the leader in renewables, India was planning 50 new solar parks, while nations from the United Arab Emirates to Morocco and Kenya were building green power megaprojects.



Trump will meet other leaders of the G7 wealthy nations in Sicily, Italy on May 26-27 before Merkel hosts a G20 meeting in the northern port city of Hamburg on July 7-8 .



The next global meeting on the U.N. Convention on Climate Change will be organised by the Pacific island state of Fiji, but hosted by the German city of Bonn on November 6-17 .

