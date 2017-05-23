Suspected oil rebels attack Niger Delta pipeline

Suspected oil rebels attacked a gas pipeline in Nigeria's restive south, breaking a fragile truce between them and the government, an oil company spokesman told AFP Tuesday.



The attack on a pipeline operated by the Nigerian Gas Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), took place Saturday near Sanomi creek, close to the oil hub of Warri in Delta state.



The attack is the first on Nigeria's oil and gas infrastructure in months and takes place amid ongoing negotiations between Niger Delta leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari's government.



Nigeria has been in recession since August last year, as a result of lower global oil prices as well as the decrease in production from attacks on pipelines in the Niger Delta in 2016 .

