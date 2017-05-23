Myanmar top Buddhist body bans hardline group

Summary
Myanmar's top Buddhist body has banned hardline group Ma Ba Tha, according to a document sent out on Tuesday, a move aimed at curbing the movement's influence amid rising Islamophobia.
Myanmar has been gripped by deepening religious tensions that have repeatedly spilled into violence, partially attributed to anti-Muslim rhetoric spread by nationalist groups like Ma Ba Tha.
The Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority, sent a letter to government ministries on Tuesday
...