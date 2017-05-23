Myanmar top Buddhist body bans hardline group

Members of a Myanmar's ultra-nationalist Buddhist group applaud during a protest rally in Nayptitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, May 20, 2017, against Religious Minister Thura Aung Ko for his intervention in a case in which Myanmar Now news chief reporter Swe Win leveled allegations against Wirathu, a high-profile leader of the Myanmar Buddhist organization known as Ma Ba Tha, after the monk praised the assassination in January of prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni who was a legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi'