Top official says US hasn't verified ISIS claim on Manchester

The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. government has not yet verified that ISIS is responsible for the attack in Manchester, England, but called the deadly incident a reminder of how serious the terror threat remains.



Coats said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.



Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the committee's chairman, asked Coats about The Washington Post report Monday that said Trump asked Coats and Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, to push back against an FBI investigation that's been examining potential coordination between Moscow and the presidential campaign.

