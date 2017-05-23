Trump touts ultimate peace, but same obstacles remain

It's often said that the contours of Israeli-Palestinian peace are well-known. And as Trump professed, much of the Arab world does seem ready to normalize relations with the Jewish state.



Israel also controls entry and exit to the West Bank and travel within it, and the Palestinians there cannot vote in Israeli elections although Jewish settlers can.



Q: What are these widely envisioned contours of Israeli-Palestinian peace?



Israel would keep some West Bank areas which contain most of its settlers and swap these for land in Israel proper.



A: Both Israeli and Arab leaders seemed to respect Trump as a volcanic type of U.S. leader, disinterested in detail yet determined to deal, who should not be openly crossed or unwisely underestimated.



This could apply to the Palestinians, if Trump wants to push something other than the classic two-state final peace deal.



On the other hand, Israelis are traumatized by their ostracization and at being accused of apartheid toward the Palestinians.

