Britain grieves terror victims, hunts suspects

The man suspected of carrying out Britain's deadliest bombing in nearly 12 years was identified as Salman Abedi, aged 22, but police declined to give further details about him.



Police raided houses in Manchester and arrested a 23-year-old man.



The attack was the deadliest in the U.K. since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in 2005 .



While claiming responsibility on its Telegram account, the group appeared to contradict the police description of a suicide bomber.



May said security services were working to see if a wider group was involved in the attack, which fell less than three weeks before a national election.



May spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and several other foreign leaders Tuesday about the attack, her spokesman said.



Manchester remained on high alert, with additional armed police drafted in. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said more police had been ordered onto the streets of the British capital.

