N. Korea balloons prompted warning shots: Seoul

Summary
Flying objects that prompted South Korean forces to fire warning shots this week appeared to be balloons carrying propaganda leaflets from the North, Seoul's military said Wednesday.
On Tuesday the defense ministry said troops had opened fire when an unidentified flying object entered the country's airspace across the tense border with North Korea, with a military official saying it appeared to be a drone.
South Korea has repeatedly accused the North of flying suspected spy drones across the tense border.
