Four killed in I.Coast clashes between ex-rebels and police

Four people were killed when police clashed with former rebels barricading the road into the Ivorian city of Bouake, as part of the spillover from a corrosive army mutiny over pay.



The violence follows a crippling four-day mutiny by former rebels who joined the army in 2011 when peace returned after a decade-long war that had split the country in two.



The rebels protesting in Bouake are among 6,000 nationwide who did not join the army, but who are now demanding identical compensation from the government for the war.



Security forces were out in significant numbers on Tuesday morning to clear the highway into Bouake, which during last week's mutiny saw some 500 trucks backed up during several days.



The former rebels left the scene on seeing them, according to a demobilized solider who asked not to be named.

...