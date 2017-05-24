4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest

Sherpa rescuers have found the bodies of four climbers inside a tent on the highest camp on Mount Everest, raising the death toll this climbing season to 10, authorities said Wednesday.



Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, who was coordinating the recovery of the Slovak climber's body, said the Sherpa rescuers found the four bodies on Tuesday night.



Six climbers have already died this year attempting to reach the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit of the world's highest mountain.



Climbers who had permits for the 2014 season were allowed to receive a free replacement permit until 2019, while climbers with 2015 permits were given only until this year.

