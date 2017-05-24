Philippines' Duterte says 'I'll be harsh' with army rule on island

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday he would deal harshly with militants, after declaring martial law on Mindanao island following a failed raid on a hideout of ISIS-linked rebels.



Duterte cut short a visit to Russia and placed the southern island of 22 million people under military rule on Tuesday, and said he would keep it that way for a year if necessary.



Duterte is a Mindanao native and has long threatened martial law to destroy two groups linked to ISIS, which he warns is trying to gain a foothold in the Philippines.



Critics and even economists chided Duterte for what they saw as an overreaction in declaring martial law on an island the size of South Korea after an incident in one city.



Martial law will last an initial 60 days.



Duterte has warned repeatedly that Mindanao, an impoverished region beset by decades of unrest by separatist and Marxist guerrillas, was at risk of "contamination" by ISIS fighters driven out of Iraq and Syria.

...